Dashmesh - Win Legend Futurity an open race

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The most interesting contest on Sunday's seven-race card at the Mahalaxmi racecourse will be the feature race--the Dashmesh - Win Legend Futurity for two-year-old babies. Thanks to the enhanced purse, offering Rs 6 lakh to the winner, as many as 14 youngsters have entered the fray--nine of them making debut.

Going by the preparations, Successor from trainer Dallas Todywalla's yard looks like the one they all will have to beat to land the rich prize.

First race at 2.30 pm.



Selections:

Venus Arising Plate (For 4y&o, class IV; 1000m)

Steppenwolf 1, Sharareh 2, Highland Woods 3.

Sardar Harcharan Singh Brar Memorial Trophy (Class III; 1200m)

Dandi March 1, Auspicious 2, Tanjo 3.

Lady In Lace Plate (Class III; 1800m)

Hokkaido 1, Rhapsody 2, Daddy's Pride 3.

Municipal Commissioner's Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Martini 1, Memorable Eyes 2, Tudor Hall 3.

Hall Of Famer Trophy (Class I; 1200m)

Awesome One 1, Excellent 2, Clymene 3.

Dashmesh - Win Legend Futurity (For 2y; 1200m)

Successor 1, Royalty 2, Monarch 3.

A Geddis Plate (For 4y&o, class IV; 1600m)

Dragonmoss 1, Shapath 2, Whispering Queen 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Steppenwolf (1-2)

Upsets: Salvo (6-6) & Dibaba (7-2)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates