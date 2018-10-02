Dassehra trailer: Neil Nitin Mukesh fights evil in vigilante drama

bollywood

In the film, Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the role of a police officer who goes on to solve the murder of several girls at a hostel

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Monday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming thriller film 'Dassehra'. In the film, Neil will be seen playing a revengeful encounter specialist

The trailer portrays the complexities of a murder investigation since politics is shown to be involved in it. Also, Neil is seen chasing down the perpetrators.

A journey that began a few years ago. Finally sees the light of day. Here is wishing the entire team of #Dussehra all the best. @tinadesai07 @Aparna50507263 @thrillerbadshah #manishvatsalya Hope you guys like this https://t.co/0YQE9tisib — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) October 1, 2018

Earlier, the makers had released the first look of the film on their social networking portal. Neil was sporting a brawny and rugged look in the poster, which also had "Unrighteous destructive sins or fears," written on it.

Dassehra is a political thriller based on a true story of crime and politics. It has the backdrop of a politically destabilised state and places which symbolise politician mafia network, heinous crimes, cunning politicians and reckless criminals.

The film is being produced by Aparana S. Hosing under the banner of RASH Productions. Dassehra is slated for release on October 26.

