Dasu collaborates with The Voice Kids star Edray for song

Dasu. Pic/YouTube

American singer-songwriter of Indian descent Dasu has teamed up with artiste Edray, best known for participating in "The Voice Kids" show, for their new summer track "Okay".

Singer-songwriter Edray, 17, first gained attention for her stint on the first season of "The Voice Kids" in the Philippines. She was a semi-finalist. And now, she has joined forces with Dasu.

The new single was written by Dasu. It is about forgetting all the noise when in a relationship and to just live in the moment.

"I'm so excited about the collaboration, Edray came through with some amazing vocals and really made the track. For someone so young, she has a lot of maturity in her voice, she handled the powerful lyrics really well," Dasu said in a statement to IANS.

"The duet sounds so well put together. From start to finish, the song gets more and more interesting. I'm really proud of the end result."

Edray said the lyrics of the song inspired her since it talks about a person afraid to love but the other person is ready to show how to love without fear.

Their collaboration was made possible by MCA Music Inc. and Universal Music India.

This isn't Dasu's first collaboration. His single "Turn back time" which features Jamaican talent Charly Black has more than five million views on his VEVO channel and has been featured on BBC Radio.

