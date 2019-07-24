Date for filing ITR extended to August 31, 2019

national

Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31 July, 2019 to August 31, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers

New Delhi: In a statement on Tuesday, the government of India said that the date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2019-20 has been extended to August 31, 2019.

The Press Information Bureau said, "The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is 31.07.2019 for certain categories of taxpayers. Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31 July 2019 to August 31, 2019, in respect of the said categories of taxpayers."

