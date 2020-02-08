Dating app brings user stories to life with 'Swipe Stories' installation at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Swipe Stories is an homage to these Matches and the belief in possibility

Tinder, which is one of the most popular dating apps for meeting new people across the globe is bringing its user stories to life with a digital, immersive and illustrated installation at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. This year, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is held from February 7 to 9.

Every year, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival draws visitors in large numbers. This year, the dating app has installed its installation featuring stories of real users and their experiences in order to celebrate the diverse dating app community. The leading dating app believes that the chance of an epic connection is just a Swipe away and that everyone has their own dating app story.

The app installation will portray stories of people you've met, conversations you've had, friendships you've created, connections that have lasted and experiences that its users will always remember. Swipe stories are all these epic experiences that started on the dating app.

The live installation of Swipe Stories will also enable festival-goers to submit their Tinder stories by either sharing on the Swipe Stories wall or by painting or illustrating their stories on a blank canvas that will be present at the festival venue.

The leading dating app has been downloaded over 300 million times in nearly every country in the world and 40+ languages. It has evolved into a community, unlike any other dating app. People across the world never had more access to a more diverse set of partners, companions, or life collaborators that would lead them to engage with in any way they choose.

Swipe Stories is an homage to these Matches and the belief in possibility.

