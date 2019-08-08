Daughter Bansuri performs last rites of Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj's husband Kaushal Swaraj and daughter saluted the mortal remains, wrapped in a tricolour, as they were kept on a hearse decorated with flowers at the BJP office on DDU Marg, before its final journey to Lodhi Road crematorium
New Delhi: Tears rolled down her face as Bansuri performed the last rites of her mother Sushma Swaraj, surrounded by a sea of mourners on Wednesday. Swaraj's husband Kaushal Swaraj and daughter saluted the mortal remains, wrapped in a tricolour, as they were kept on a hearse decorated with flowers at the BJP office on DDU Marg, before its final journey to Lodhi Road crematorium. The body of the former minister was kept at the BJP headquarters for a few hours for people to pay their respects.
At the crematorium, the body was kept on a platform where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior leaders and people from different walks of life converged to pay homage to her. As part of the rituals, a distraught Bansuri, who is an advocate by profession, carried a 'matka' filed with water and circumambulated the platform before breaking the earthen pitcher by smashing it on the ground. Kaushal accompanied his sobbing daughter as she moved around the platform while performing the ritual. The prime minister was also seen comforting Kaushal and Bansuri. Both Bansuri, an Oxford University graduate, and her father, practice at the Supreme Court.
A sea of mourners had gathered at the Lodhi Road crematorium here where she was cremated with full state honours.
Swaraj, one of India's most high-profile woman politicians, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy, died at AIIMS here late Tuesday night, plunging the nation in a state of grief. The mortal remains of the former external affairs minister were cremated in an electric crematorium as senior leaders, besides family, friends and admirers bid a tearful adieu to the political stalwart.
At the BJP headquarters, some cried inconsolably and others fought back tears as senior party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, covered Swaraj's body with the national flag and paid their tributes.
Former Minister of External Affairs and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Swaraj, who was regarded as one of the most dynamic politicians in the country was 67 years old and is survived by her husband and daughter. The politician was cremated with state honours at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi.
Police personnel carry the mortal remains of former external affairs minister and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj for the last rites at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pay tribute to India's former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj in Amritsar, Punjab
In Pic: The mortal remains of India's former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj being taken from the BJP headquarters to the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites.
Thousand of BJP workers joined the convoy carrying the mortal remains of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj as it was on its way to the Lodhi crematorium for her the final rites in New Delhi.
The mortal remains of BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj were brought to the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi as Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay arrived for the final rites.
Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj performed the final rites of her mother and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj as Swaraj Kaushal, husband of Sushma Swaraj got emotional. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
In pic: Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj gets emotional as she performs the last rites of her mother and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj.
Narendra Modi, Senior BJP leader LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites of the late Sushma Swaraj. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
BJP workers and Sushma Swaraj admirers couldn't control their tears as her mortal remains made their way from the BJP headquarters to the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. Members of the Bhartiya Janata Party chanted "Sushmaji amar rahe" and "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rhega," throughout the funeral procession of late Sushma Swaraj.
In pic: Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal salute as state honours are accorded to late Sushma Swaraj before the final rites at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj after paying homage to her mortal remains at her residence in New Delhi.
Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian woman who accidentally crossed over to Pakistan, breaks down while paying homage to former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, during a condolence meeting in Indore. Geeta, who was stranded in Pakistan for nearly 15 years, was rescued and brought back to India after intervention by Swaraj, who at that time was the external affairs minister.
Union Minister Smriti Irani pays homage to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj minutes before her mortal remains left the BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium for the final rites in New Delhi.
Veteran BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away in New Delhi on August 6, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and politicians across parties and scores of people paid homage to the former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj at her funeral, held at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. (All Pictures/PTI and Twitter ANI)
