Daughter Bansuri remembers Sushma Swaraj on her parent's wedding anniversary

Remembering her mother on the wedding anniversary of her parents, Bansuri Swaraj took to Twitter to express her love and gratitude for her mother, late Sushma Swaraj. While wishing her mom and dad on their special day, Bansuri Swaraj shared a sweet yet simple picture with an emotional caption that left many teary-eyed.

On this date in 1975 Sushma and Swaraj became Sushma Swaraj. Happy wedding anniversary Ma and Papa. @SushmaSwaraj @governorswaraj pic.twitter.com/0nLhGt1rIC — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) July 12, 2020

Sharing a black and white picture of her parents from their younger days, Bansuri wrote, "On this date in 1975 Sushma and Swaraj became Sushma Swaraj." She further said, "Happy wedding anniversary Ma and Papa." Bansuri also tagged her mother, late Sushma Swaraj, and father Swaraj Kaushal.

Sushma Swaraj - a wife, mother, daughter in law, a disciplined Rashtriya Swayam Sewika, parliamentarian, leader of Opposition and Minister of External Affairs, Government of India. /1 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) July 12, 2020

Since being shared, the heartfelt post has collected over 30,000 likes and nearly 2,000 retweets. Several users took to the comments section to wish the late BJP leader on her wedding anniversary. Besides Bansuri, Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal also shared a post remembering his wife on their special day.

Within two years of the 1975 picture that @BansuriSwaraj has tweeted, Sushma became the youngest Cabinet Minister in the country at 25 and state President of the party at 27 years of age./4 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) July 12, 2020

In a series of tweets, Swaraj Kaushal showered praises on his late wife for her many accomplishments. In one of the tweets, he said that within two years of the 1975 picture that Bansuri Swaraj tweeted, Sushma became the youngest Cabinet Minister in the country at 25 and state president of the party at 27.

On July 12, Bansuri Swaraj took to Twitter to wish her dad Swaraj Kaushal on his birthday. Sharing a picture of her dad Bansuri wrote, "You are my mother's world and your daughter's pride."

