Search

Daughter Bansuri remembers Sushma Swaraj on her parent's wedding anniversary

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 15:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Bansuri Swaraj took to Twitter and shared a sweet yet simple picture with an emotional caption that left many teary-eyed

The picture shared by Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj
The picture shared by Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj

Remembering her mother on the wedding anniversary of her parents, Bansuri Swaraj took to Twitter to express her love and gratitude for her mother, late Sushma Swaraj. While wishing her mom and dad on their special day, Bansuri Swaraj shared a sweet yet simple picture with an emotional caption that left many teary-eyed.

Sharing a black and white picture of her parents from their younger days, Bansuri wrote, "On this date in 1975 Sushma and Swaraj became Sushma Swaraj." She further said, "Happy wedding anniversary Ma and Papa." Bansuri also tagged her mother, late Sushma Swaraj, and father Swaraj Kaushal.

Since being shared, the heartfelt post has collected over 30,000 likes and nearly 2,000 retweets. Several users took to the comments section to wish the late BJP leader on her wedding anniversary. Besides Bansuri, Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal also shared a post remembering his wife on their special day.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj Kaushal showered praises on his late wife for her many accomplishments. In one of the tweets, he said that within two years of the 1975 picture that Bansuri Swaraj tweeted, Sushma became the youngest Cabinet Minister in the country at 25 and state president of the party at 27.

On July 12, Bansuri Swaraj took to Twitter to wish her dad Swaraj Kaushal on his birthday. Sharing a picture of her dad Bansuri wrote, "You are my mother's world and your daughter's pride."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK