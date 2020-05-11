Daughter Bansuri remembers Sushma Swaraj with a throwback picture on mothers day

Remembering her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day, Bansuri Swaraj took to Twitter to express her love and gratitude for her mother, late Sushma Swaraj. While wishing her mom on the special day, Bansuri shared a sweet yet simple picture with an emotional caption that will leave many teary-eyed.

Happy Mother's Day @SushmaSwaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma. pic.twitter.com/mARjqC07mq — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) May 10, 2020

Bansuri shared a picture from her childhood days where the mother-daughter duo can be seen embracing each other as the two are caught in a candid moment. While sharing the adorable picture with her followers, Bansuri wrote: Happy Mother's Day Sushma Swaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma!

The entire nation misses @SushmaSwaraj ma'am. Your mother completely revamped the way the #MEA operated & made it accessible to every #Indian citizen stuck overseas.

She was an embodiment of Mother India to all of them. — Ninjamonkey (@Aryanwarlord) May 10, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 1 lakh 30,000 like and about 10,000 retweets with hundreds of netizens showering praise on the late BJP leader and wishing showering love on Bansuri. One user said, "She was supermom for u, A superwoman for we Indians," while another user said, "She is not only your mother but mother india for the whole bharatvarsh."

She is not only your mother but mother india for the whole bharatvarsh. We miss her same as you. I am fan of her roaring speech in UN against Pakistan. Her space can never be filled by any other foreign affair minister. She was the real IRON LADY of india. Salute @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/hJL3AOT61x — varun Sharma (@sharma38154) May 10, 2020

A third user wrote, "The nation misses Sushma Swaraj as well. One of the few Ministers who performed ably, selflessly and with complete grace." while a fourth user stated, "She was not my biological mother but she was still a mother to millions of us, Indians."

Here's how netizens reacted to Bansuri's tribute:

She was not my biological mother but she was still a mother to millions of us, Indians. — Kumar Shwetabh (@Kumar_Shwetab) May 10, 2020

Sushma Ji's à¤®à¤®à¤¤à¤¾ extended across borders. Happy Mother's day Sushma ji! ðÂÂ¢ðÂÂ¢ — Aayatekshana (@Aayatekshana) May 10, 2020

She was mother to many, infact she was like a father & mother to umpteen stranded men & women. Ma is alive through her legacy & you. Shine on daughter of a warrior woman. — à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¤¿à¤¨à¥Â à¤ªà¤¾à¤ à¤Âà¥¤ (@shivanginipatha) May 10, 2020

What an excellent tribute to Shushmaji. — Mehta Digvijay (@MehtaDigvijay) May 10, 2020

What do you think about Bansuri's tribute to her mother?

