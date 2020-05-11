Search

Daughter Bansuri remembers Sushma Swaraj with a throwback picture on mothers day

Updated: May 11, 2020, 15:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

While expressing her gratitude to her mother, Bansuri shared a picture from her childhood days where the mother-daughter duo can be seen embracing each other

Bansuri Swaraj as a child with her mother, late Sushma Swaraj
Bansuri Swaraj as a child with her mother, late Sushma Swaraj

Remembering her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day, Bansuri Swaraj took to Twitter to express her love and gratitude for her mother, late Sushma Swaraj. While wishing her mom on the special day, Bansuri shared a sweet yet simple picture with an emotional caption that will leave many teary-eyed.

Bansuri shared a picture from her childhood days where the mother-daughter duo can be seen embracing each other as the two are caught in a candid moment. While sharing the adorable picture with her followers, Bansuri wrote: Happy Mother's Day Sushma Swaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma!

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 1 lakh 30,000 like and about 10,000 retweets with hundreds of netizens showering praise on the late BJP leader and wishing showering love on Bansuri. One user said, "She was supermom for u, A superwoman for we Indians," while another user said, "She is not only your mother but mother india for the whole bharatvarsh."

A third user wrote, "The nation misses Sushma Swaraj as well. One of the few Ministers who performed ably, selflessly and with complete grace." while a fourth user stated, "She was not my biological mother but she was still a mother to millions of us, Indians."

Here's how netizens reacted to Bansuri's tribute:

What do you think about Bansuri's tribute to her mother?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK