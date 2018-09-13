Daughter-in-law drowns in canal trying to save mother-in-law while washing clothes

national

Representational picture by iStock

A woman apparently drowned in an irrigation canal while she was trying to save her mother-in-law who had slipped and fell into it in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Wednesday, police said. The two women were washing clothes in the canal which is located at Pamarru village when the mother-in-law slipped and fell into the swirling waters.

The daughter-in-law then immediately jumped into the canal in order to rescue her but both women were swept away. However, some other people in the vicinity managed to save the elderly woman, police said adding a search was on for the body of the daughter-in-law.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man reportedly jumped to his death from Agra canal in southeast Delhi. Police also claimed that his wife tried to save him. The deceased was a daily wage worker. His body has not been recovered yet, said a police official. The officials from the Disaster management and the Fire department also rushed to the spot where he jumped for rescue operations, he said.

