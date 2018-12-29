Daughter kills mother for stopping her from eloping with lover met on social media

crime

Both conspired to elope and get married to each other

Representational Image

A teenage girl stabbed her mother to death when the latter tried to stop her from eloping with her boyfriend, whom she had befriended on social media. The alleged incident occurred in a village in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district.

According to India Today, the girl, identified as Devi Priya, was a college student who had befriended a man named Vivek on a social media platform and had fallen in love with him. Both Vivek and Devi Priya conspired to elope and get married to each other, police said. Reports said that Vivek works in a garment shop.

As opposed to the original plan, Vivek couldn't come to pick her up so he sent two of his friends Satish and Vignesh to pick up Devi Priya without latter's mother's knowledge. However, their plan went haywire when Devi Priya's mother Banumathy found her ready to leave the house with her bags. The mother tried to stop her from the leaving the house but Devi Priya was not in the mood to stay back, reports the website.

In order to get rid of her mother, Devi Priya took a kitchen knife and stabbed her mother to death. The alleged murder saw the light of the day when she was caught escaping with the two men by the villagers, who spotted the blood stains on their shirt, said the police.

The trio has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the law also has been registered.

