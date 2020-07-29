Daughter Trishala and wife Maanayata have the sweetest birthday wishes for Sanjay Dutt!

Bollywood's very own Sanju Baba celebrates his 61st birthday today, July 29. On his big day, wife Maanayata and daughter Trishala took to social media to post sweet birthday wishes for the actor.

Maanayata Dutt shared a lovely photo of herself with Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "Happy birthday love .....love you #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod"

In the photo, Sanjay and Maanayata can be seen twinning in black t-shirts and just make for a happy picture.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, too, shared a loving note for her 'Papa Dukes' as she calls him! Sharing a throwback photo of the actor, Trishala wrote, "Happy birthday Papa Dukes. may God bless you with a long, happy and healthy life. I love you so so much!"

Sanjay Dutt was born on July 29, 1959, to two of the greatest actors of Hindi cinema - Sunil Dutt and Nargis. He was previously married to Richa Sharma, with whom he had a daughter, Trishala. Richa Sharma, however, passed away in 1996 after battling brain tumour. Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanayata Dutt and the couple share two kids - Iqra and Shahraan.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Panipat. The actor is all set with his upcoming projects - Sadak 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Prithviraj and Torbaaz.

