Daughters' Day: Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Mira Rajput share adorable pictures
Several Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and shared pictures and videos for their daughters on the occasion of Daughters' Day on Sunday.
From Kajol to Farah Khan and from Mahesh Babu to Mira Rajput, celebrities took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt posts for their daughters on the occasion of Daughters' Day on Sunday.
Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture with his teenage daughter Nysa on social media and wrote a message for her, "Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY."
His wife Kajol also shared an adorable picture with Nysa Devgan. In the image, the Dilwale actress can be seen hugging her daughter. She wrote, "You will always fit in my arms Nysa. Happy Daughters' Day."
Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor shared a childhood picture of her daughter Shanaya. The cute little kiddo can be seen resting comfortably in her mother's arm. Maheep captioned the image, "Happy Daughters Day; #AlwaysCloseToMyHeart @shanayakapoor02 #BlessedWithTheBest."
Ace director Farah Khan took to her social media handle to post an adorable picture of her twin daughters, she wrote, "2 volumes of the same book.. #happydaughtersday #diva#anya #bestfriends #sisters #mothersjoy".
On the other hand, Mira Rajput shared a collage of pictures along with some funny emojis with her daughter Misha on her social media handle. Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, loves to share pictures with her kids and has been giving glimpses of them for a long time. Apart from Misha, the couple has a year-old son Zain.
Image sourced from Mira Rajput's Instagram account
Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared a childhood picture of daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. She captioned it, The level of drama has only risen over the years. Nonetheless #happydaughtersday"
South superstar Mahesh Babu posted a cute video featuring himself with daughter Sitara. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Ur the shining light of my life !! Ur my little star which twinkles in my sky every sec…u make my world happy. I love u like u could never imagine. Happy daughters day my beautiful."
With such lovely pictures, celebrities have indeed made Daughters' Day memorable for their little girls.
