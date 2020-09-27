Daughter's Day: Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn share pictures of their daughters on the occasion

As the nation celebrates Daughter's Day today on September 27, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have taken to their Instagram accounts and shared gorgeous pictures of their daughters to wish them on the occasion.

Have a look at Bachchan's post first, right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy daughter’s Day ..ð♥ï¸ð¹ A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onSep 26, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

Coming to Shweta Bachchan, just like Abhishek Bachchan, she's also extremely fond of sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram account that are always a treat for her followers. And for the die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fans, the Instagram account is pure gold.

On August 15, when one of the greatest Hindi films of all time, Sholay, completed 45 glorious years, she had posted a picture that was clicked with the principal cast and crew that had Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, and director Ramesh Sippy.

Have a look right here:

Coming back to Bachchan, he's now in his 51st year of acting. He began his career with Saat Hindustani in 1969 and fame happened with Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer in 1973. He then went on to deliver one blockbuster after another in the form of Sholay, Deewar, Chupke Chupke, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Mr. Natwarlal, Kaala Patthar, Coolie, Shahenshah, Khuda Gawah.

He's now gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, and Rumi Jaafery's Chehre.

Coming to Ajay Devgn, he also shared a beautiful picture of Nysa and this is what he had to say- "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She's a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl." (sic) Have a look right here:

Devgn also seems to be one of the busiest actors in Bollywood right now, since he has multiple films coming up like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Chanakya, Raid 2, Thank God, and also a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. As far as his previous titles are concerned, he too has been a bona fide movie star right from his debut in 1991.

Right from the blockbuster Phool Aur Kaante, he has delivered massive successes like Dilwale, Vijaypath, Diljale, Zakhm, Company, Gangaajal, Khakee, The Golmaal Series, Singham, All The Best, Singham Returns, Total Dhamaal, and of course, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Shares PSA Featuring Big B Urging People To Give Mental Support To Corona Survivors

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news