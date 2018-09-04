Dave Bautista may not return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

hollywood

Dave Bautista, who plays the role of Drax in the films, spoke against Disney and revealed how they fired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after his controversial tweets came out

Dave Bautista

A bad news for all the Drax fans, American actor Dave Bautista might not return for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3'. In an interview on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', the Hollywood star, who plays the role of Drax in the films, spoke against Disney and revealed how they fired 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn after his controversial tweets came out-- which he shared nearly a decade ago on topics like paedophilia and rape.

The actor continued to speak in defence of the director, reported Deadline. When the show's host asked him about his future in the third film of the franchise, Bautista said, "It's a bitter-sweet conversation, um, no it's a bitter-bitter conversation because I'm not really happy with what they've done with James Gunn.'

Watch the interview here:



The star further said he is not sure if he wants to continue with Disney, "They're putting the movie off, it's on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you I don't know if I want to work for Disney," he added. Kevin Hart, who was also a guest on the talk show, jokingly said, "I'll tell you what' I don't want to be here when gets upset so I suggest we change the subject."

Bautista was completely honest about his feelings as he said that it has been pretty nauseating to work for Disney now. Host Ross pointed out that it is quite unusual in Hollywood, to which Bautista replied, "I don't think I'm your typical Hollywood guy."

It might be easy for Dave Bautista to quit since his character was one of the victims of Thano's Infinity Gauntlet snap at the end of 'Avengers Infinity War', but it would be a major loss for fans. However, the entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel extended their support and asked for Gunn to be reinstated as Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 director. The official release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

Also read: Chris Pratt, Guardians Of The Galaxy cast sign open letter in support of James Gunn

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI