Dave Bautista to star in 'Army Of The Dead'

Zack and Deborah Snyder are producing, and Ori Marmur and Andrew Norman are overseeing it for Netflix

Dave Bautista

Actor-wrestler Dave Bautista has closed a Netflix deal to star in Army of the Dead, a zombie heist film that Zack Snyder will direct.

Scripted by Shay Hatten and Zack, the adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Bautista will next be seen reprising his Drax role in Avengers: Endgame, which releases on April 26. He also stars in Stuber. The 50-year-old star is also shooting for Dune.

