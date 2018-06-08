Search

Dave Bautista wants Guardians of the Galaxy character Drax's solo movie

Jun 08, 2018, 07:11 IST | PTI

James Gunn, who directed Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, had recently backed the idea of a Drax solo film

Dave Bautista. Pic/AFP

WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has pitched for stand alone film based on his "Guardians of the Galaxy" character Drax the Destroyer. In response to a tweet about the news of the Joker movie, the 49-year-old actor joked about getting a stand alone movie.

"But on the bright side! Which I usually try to look at... if this can happen then the chances of me getting a Drax movie have got to be astronomically high! Like so high that I'm going to stop tweeting and sit by the phone and wait for @MarvelStudios to call! ....any second now!" Bautista tweeted.

James Gunn, who directed Bautista in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and its sequel, had recently backed the idea of a Drax solo film. "I think a Drax movie could be incredible," Gunn had tweeted. Meanwhile, Bautista will next be seen in action-thriller "Hotel Artemis", where he portrays the role of a medical orderly called Everest.

