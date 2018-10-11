Dave Bautista wants to join James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel

hollywood

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista took to his Twitter handle to express his desire to work in Suicide Squad sequel

American filmmaker James Gunn is all set to sign the next Suicide Squad movie and actor Dave Bautista wants to be a part of it. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista took to his Twitter handle to express his desire to work in the project.

Tweeting a link of a story about Gunn's move to Marvel's comic book rival, DC Universe, Bautista wrote, "Where do I sign up!" The American filmmaker, who was recently fired from directing the upcoming installment of Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is all set to pen the script of Warner Bros. and DC's Suicide Squad sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn might also take up the direction of the film, depending on the outcome of the scripting process. In July, Disney had fired Gunn from the Marvel project after a couple of his insensitive and controversial tweets surfaced the internet-- which he shared nearly a decade ago on topics like paedophilia and rape.

Following the firing, Dave Bautista, along with many other celebrities including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and other Guardians stars, came out in support of Gunn. They also signed an open letter to rehire the director for the project.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI