David Arquette reveals he dated Ellen Barkin during 'Wild Bill'

Picture courtesy/David Arquette Instagram account

Actor David Arquette has revealed he briefly dated Ellen Barkin while the two were filming 1995's "Wild Bill". Appearing on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the "Scream" star, who was once in a relationship with Drew Barrymore, said Barkin gets "mad" at him whenever he talks about their affair.

While watching a clip from the film Arquette said, "I got to work with Jeff Bridges, so many tremendous actors. Walter Hill, great director." But when Barkin comes on screen, Arquette draws a sharp intake of breath and says, "We were dating at the time. She gets mad at me when I talk about it, but sorry." "She's going to be mad at me. I'm sorry, Ellen, I can't help it," he added.

