David Ayer in talks with Warner Bros for 'The Dirty Dozen' remake

Bright director David Ayer is in negotiations with Warner Bros to tackle the remake of 1967 war drama The Dirty Dozen. If finalised, the 51-year-old director will also write and produce the film through his Cedar Park Entertainment for the studio. Simon Kinberg, the man behind Fox's X-Men series and Murder on the Orient Express, will also serve as producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chris Long will be executive producer.

The original film, directed by Robert Aldrich and featuring veteran actor Lee Marvin in the lead, was inspired by EM Nathanson World War II-set novel "Filthy Thirteen". It followed a rebellious US Army Major who is assigned a dozen convicted murderers to train and lead them into a mass assassination mission of German officers.

Sources told the outlet that the remake might have a contemporary setting. Ayer is best known for directing films such as Street Kings, End of Watch, Fury and Suicide Squad. He is currently awaiting the release of The Tax Collector, featuring Shia LaBeouf in the lead.

