Warner Bros has hired David Bar Katz and Todd Stashwick to pen the script of "Suicide Squad 2" along with director Gavin O'Connor, who recently boarded the project. The film is a sequel to the 2016 DCEU release that featured Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto and was directed by David Ayer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ayer's film, though panned by the critics, was a major money spinner for the studio, raking in over USD 700 million worldwide. Warner Bros has also announced multiple projects, centering on the characters of Robbie's Harley Quinn and Leto's Joker.

