David Beckham and family get cosy on Italian getaway

David Beckham with wife Victoria

Former England football captain David Beckham and his singer-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria shared some pictures on social media of their Italian holidays.

The couple and their kids — Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, did parasailing, wakeboarding and morning yoga during their stay in Puglia, Italy.

In the picture that Victoria posted, the couple, who got married in 1999, looked loved-up aboard a yacht.

Victoria looked stunning in a black top, denim shorts and a hat, while David was topless and posed in swim shorts and a bandanna. Victoria wrote: "Again... Who knew I was so funny?!?

Meanwhile, in a video posted by the former Manchester United great, he was seen helping Harper, eight, who appeared nervous as she set off on a parasailing experience with brother Cruz.

