David Beckham and Guy Ritchie spend Rs 28 crore to buy London pub

The former footballer has reportedly purchased the Walmer Castle in Notting Hill, which is close to his family home in Holland Park, UK

Guy Ritchie and David Beckham

Former England captain David Beckham and his director friend Guy Ritchie have splurged £3million (approx Rs 28 crore) to buy a London pub.

"He can't wait to get stuck into making it just as he wants it," a source told British tabloid, The Daily Mail. The advantage of having Ritchie as the partner is that he already owns the Lukin pub in Fitzrovia, London and also runs the Gritchie Brewing Company from his farm in Wiltshire.

According to The Sun, the upmarket pub has some good reviews and ratings for it's food, decor, staff, and vast craft beer options.

