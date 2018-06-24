David Beckham and Victoria taking keen interest in art together

She explained that they have developed a keen interest in art over the years, and her Dover Street store in London is set to host an exhibition of Old Master paintings in collaboration with Sotheby's.

Victoria and David Beckham

Former England captain David Beckham's singer-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria has revealed that she and her hubby are learning about art together.

She explained that they have developed a keen interest in art over the years, and her Dover Street store in London is set to host an exhibition of Old Master paintings in collaboration with Sotheby's.

"David and I have loved collecting contemporary art for quite some time, but Old Masters is really something new for me, and something I don't know an enormous amount about. I'm really enjoying learning about it. It's been quite incredible. I love how these paintings tell a story. Art is something we're enjoying learning about together, and every piece means something personal to us, so it would be really hard to pick a favourite," Victoria, who has kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six, with Becham, told The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

