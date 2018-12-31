David Beckham and wife Victoria to host 'intimate' New Year's Eve bash

football

Ex-footballer David Beckham and wife Victoria to host close family and friends at New Year's eve party

Former England football captain David Beckham and his singer-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria plan to throw a lavish £30,000 (approx Rs 26.5 lakh) New Year's Eve party for their near and dear ones.

The couple plan to invite around 20 friends and relatives for the bash with midnight fireworks at their Cotswolds (UK) estate. Victoria has even ordered her favourite tequila.

"David and Victoria wanted to do something fun and a bit different, so decided to host an intimate at-home soiree. David was keen to put on a united front, and show the world they're happy after a tough few months. "It's mainly family and kids, but David's best pal Dave Gardner and his wife Liv Tyler are expected. It will be a child-friendly affair, but that's not to say they haven't gone all out on the champagne and vintage wine front," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

The source added that the couple have all the arrangements in place. "They are spending £10,000 (approx Rs 8.8 lakh) on catering, £5,000 (approx Rs 4.4 lakh) on booze, £4,000 (approx Rs 3.5 lakh) on fireworks among other expenses," it said.

