David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo send Alex Ferguson get-well messages

Manchester United former players including David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo sent best wishes messages on Sunday to Alex Ferguson who remains in intensive care after after undergoing brain surgery.

The legendary Scottish former trainer of Manchester United, which he managed for 26 years till his retirement in 2013, underwent emergency surgery on Saturday which, according to a statement issued by the Old Trafford club, went smoothly, although Ferguson's convalescence will still require intensive care.

Beckham told Ferguson, "Keep fighting Boss. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family". On the other hand, Ronaldo, former Manchester United player and currently playing for the Real Madrid squad tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss!"

In the course of 26 years, Ferguson, 76, led Manchester United to 38 titles -- 13 Premier League, two Champions League and a Club's World Cup.

His last appearance was on last Sunday at Old Trafford stadium where he handed Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger a plaque in recognition for his work with the London-based squad which he will leave at the end of the current season.

