David Beckham eyes opening his own chain of hotels

Former England football star David Beckham is reportedly planning to launch his own range of hotels. According to British tabloid, The Sun, David, 45, has registered a trademark with legal documents indicating he could use his initials DB in the hospitality industry.

"David is a shrewd businessman and just as he was clever in building brand Beckham with Victoria, he is making sure he protects any future projects. He's got his hands full with his team in Miami, but his own hotel, that could happen. David won't rush into anything, he'll be making sure any plans to go into the industry are totally watertight before he takes the plunge," a source told the tabloid.

