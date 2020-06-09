David Beckham has been recreating some of his mum's old recipes: source

Former England football great David Beckham has chalked out plans to launch his cooking show, according to a report.

Beckham, 45, has reportedly held talks with the BBC and Netflix about creating a culinary show, which would be developed by his company, Studio 99. "One of the unintended benefits of lockdown for David has been the opportunity to do what he loves most—baking," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

"He's been recreating some of his mum's old recipes, and got a load of pots and pans for his birthday recently."

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, who is the owner and president of Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami, has already had discussions with British celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay about the project.

"David's also used this time to really focus on Studio 99, and initially chatted to Gordon about the pair doing an Instagram Live," the source said.

"He's seen how well Gordon has done with his own cookery shows and his Studio Ramsay production company, and Gordon's given him some great advice," the source added.

