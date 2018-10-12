David Beckham is back in the driver's seat after public outrage

football

David Beckham

Former England and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham is back behind the wheel for the first time, after escaping a speeding fine in London recently. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the legendary footballer was photographed driving his Audi in the British capital yesterday.

Beckham, 43, was caught speeding in his Bentley in January. And despite being let off by the Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in September, the father-of-four was slammed by road safety campaigners, and families of road accident victims for being irresponsible.

Beckham had further outraged the public when he tweeted a picture of himself driving while complaining about the London traffic situation.

David Beckham is an English retired professional footballer and current President of Inter Miami CF. He played for Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the England national team, for which he held the appearance record for an outfield player until 2016. He is the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France. He retired in May 2013 after a 20-year career, during which he won 19 major trophies.

