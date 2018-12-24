David Beckham: My dad always got us a bucket of fried chicken on Christmas eve

football

He said his dad, David would get them a bucket of fried chicken which he relished

David Beckham

Former England football captain David Beckham recalled how Christmas celebrations weren't as grand for him as a kid like it is currently for his four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. He said his dad, David would get them a bucket of fried chicken which he relished.

"Christmas Eve was always about my dad going out and getting a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. My mum would always give us pyjamas the night before," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.

