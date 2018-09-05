David Beckham pleads not guilty for speeding offence

football

The former Manchester United star, who played 115 times for his country, was caught driving the luxury car at 59 miles (94km) per hour in a 40mph zone in London in January

David Beckham

Former England football captain David Beckham yesterday pleaded not guilty on a technicality to a speeding offence in a loaned Bentley, and will face trial later this month.

The former Manchester United star, who played 115 times for his country, was caught driving the luxury car at 59 miles (94km) per hour in a 40mph zone in London in January. But his lawyer Nick Freeman, argued at a London court that the notice of prosecution was served a day after the 14-day limit.

"There's no issue in terms of driving or speed limit," Freeman told the judge. "I'm not disputing it [notice] wasn't served. I'm saying it was served out of time." Beckham, 43, was not at the hearing, and Freeman said his client was unlikely to appear at the trial starting September 27.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever