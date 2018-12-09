David Beckham reveals that he used to steal wife's beauty products

football

Former England football captain David Beckham, who has created his own grooming line for men, has revealed that there was a time when he had no clue which products to use on his skin and would steal his singer-turned-fashion-designer wife Victoria's beauty products.

He explained that unlike his playing days, it's now acceptable for a guy to talk about grooming products for men. "I never used to use face wash, apart from using my wife's products. I never used to make the time to do that. Now I have a face wash, mask and a scrub. It's so much more acceptable — guys find it much more natural to talk about their products that they use, and what they do to look after their skin and their hair, and the way they want to look," Beckham told Female First.

Meanwhile, Beckham added that he would use his wife's products knowing they were the best. "I was in a career where I was always outside — whether I was living in Manchester, Madrid or LA... all with different weather. I would steal my wife's stuff, because I know she has the best," he said.

