David Beckham slammed by Piers Morgan for chewing gum at royal wedding

Beckham stopped by to shake hands with a policeman and even posed with Manchester Arena bombing survivor Amelia Mae Thompson outside the chapel



David Beckham

Former England football captain David Beckham, 43, may have touched many hearts by his gestures outside the entrance of St George's Chapel before the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday.

Beckham stopped by to shake hands with a policeman and even posed with Manchester Arena bombing survivor Amelia Mae Thompson outside the chapel. Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan wasn't happy with Beckham, as he lashed out at him for chewing gum sitting next to respected guests.



Piers Morgan

"He goes into church and sits down next to Nicholas Soames. The pillar of the establishment. A man related to Winston Churchill and what does old Golden Balls do? He chews gum," Morgan spoke about Beckham, reported British tabloid, The Daily Mail.

Morgan didn't stop there, but he made fun of Beckham's East London accent, saying: "What time you ya startin' then luv? You don't chew gum in church. If there's something that will stop him getting a knighthood..."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever