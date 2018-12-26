David Beckham still hasn't apologised, claims Katherine Jenkins

hollywood

This came after it was alleged that Beckham slammed Jenkins for receiving an OBE in an email to his PR manager, as he also lamented not receiving a knighthood

Katherine Jenkins and David Beckham

Singer Katherine Jenkins says that retired football legend David Beckham still hasn't apologised after slamming her for 'singing at the rugby and taking coke' in leaked emails

The 38-year-old Welsh singer told The Sun she was "disappointed" to see the comments allegedly made by the former footballer in leaked emails published in 2017, despite his team vehemently denying all accusations, reports dailymail.co.uk.

This came after it was alleged that Beckham slammed Jenkins for receiving an OBE in an email to his PR manager, as he also lamented not receiving a knighthood. Speaking about the shock comments Beckham made towards her, the singer admitted she has no reason to feel anything but proud of her achievements.

The opera star was awarded an OBE in 2014, for services to various charities and her journeying to war zones to entertain the troops. "You're just minding your own business and you get caught up in this massive storm. You just think, ''Aw, I wasn't doing anything''. To get caught up in that wasn't pleasant. I don't know why, again, that was aimed at me."

"I also don't feel the need to defend this, by the way. I know what I've done and when I got the OBE it was given to me for music, and for charity". When asked whether she was angry with Beckham for his alleged comments, the singer added: "It's obviously disappointing. I've never heard anything from them about it."

The star then admitted she was yet to receive any form of apology from Beckham regarding his comments. MailOnline has contacted representatives for David Beckham for further comment.

