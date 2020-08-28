David Beckham uses Victoria Beckham's make-up

Victoria Beckham has revealed that her football star husband David uses her make-up to look good. The couple are nicknamed Posh (Posh Spice of the Spice Girls band) and Becks. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Victoria said during an Instagram live session: "He's my best model. I've just seen a message from David that he's run out of serum. David loves this. I'll bring him some."

Meanwhile, Victoria's business partner, Sarah Creal, told the tabloid how the former England football captain "loves" using a bronzing product too.





When asked what the football star feels about his wife's beauty range, Sarah replied: "David is a big fan. Victoria said he's obsessed." This is not the first time David is heard using his wife's products. Earlier, he has spoken about using Victoria's lip balms, moisturisers and other beauty products to care of his skin.

