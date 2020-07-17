David Beckham, wife Victoria plan to gift son Brooklyn a house for wedding

Former England football star David Beckham and wife reportedly plan to gift a plush home in London to their son Brooklyn and US-based fiancee Nicola Peltz for their wedding. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Posh and Becks are helping them find the house.

"Although they'll spend a lot of time in America, Brooklyn wants a base in London. Victoria and David have offered to buy the house which will be seen as a wedding gift. It's incredibly generous but they are like any other proud parents who want to help as much as they can. Brooklyn is eyeing up properties in East London but nothing is off limits," the source told the tabloid.

Brooklyn, 21, and Nicola, 25, have been dating since last year and they announced their engagement recently.

