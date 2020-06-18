David Beckham's daughter Harper takes over mum Victoria's office at home

Former England football star David Beckham's wife Victoria has revealed that her daughter Harper, eight, has occupied her Oxfordshire home office space for schoolwork during the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer-turned-fashion designer, 46, also has sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, with husband David.

"Harper's taken over my office. She's trying to do all her schoolwork and, well, she's kind of decided that's her space now. So I'm downstairs...we're all dotted around the house, me and David and the boys, trying to work, trying to get schoolwork done. There's often someone holding a laptop up to a window, trying to get reception," Victoria was quoted as saying by Female First.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news