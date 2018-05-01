David Beckham's flirty message lands in his mother's phone

Former England football captain David Beckham's recent trip to Macau left him so jetlagged that he mistakenly sent his mother Sandra inappropriate message



David Beckham with mum Sandra

Former England football captain David Beckham's recent trip to Macau left him so jetlagged that he mistakenly sent his mother Sandra inappropriate message. Beckham, 42, told his mother Sandra that she was hot when she WhatsApped him to ask if he was home.

"Hey your hot back this morning we to the country now at (...) just going to be soon," Beckham wrote to his mother. To which she replied, "Looks like your tired by your message as long as your all ok! X." Beckham shared his blunder on social media by posting a screenshot of his conversation with his mother. He captioned it: "When you are jetlagged and send ur mum the wrong message."

