David Beckham's hobby is 'ruining' wife Victoria's life

Singer Victoria Beckham recently complained about former footballer and husband David's new hobby and said it's ruining her life. The former England captain stayed up until 3am last weekend building Hogwart's School of Wizardry from the movie, Harry Porter, out of Lego with daughter Harper, eight.

Victoria Instagrammed a picture of David working on the castle and captioned it, "It's 9.45 he was up till 3.30 on his castle. Later, the former Spice Girl Instagrammed another picture and wrote, "FFs...It is 00.18am and he is still up building this Lego! He is at it again...This castle is ruining my life now!"

