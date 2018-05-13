David Beckham's kids don't play football and it is heartbreaking for him

Beckham, who has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the England national team throughout his sporting career, now hopes daughter Harper, six, keeps his dream alive



Former England football captain David Beckham, 43, is heartbroken that his three sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, have stopped playing football. Beckham, who has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the England national team throughout his sporting career, now hopes daughter Harper, six, keeps his dream alive.



Victoria Beckham (extreme right) with her three sons and daughter

"Harper is playing every Sunday and loves it. The boys don't play and it's heartbreaking. They have talent but it's down to Harper now. I get very enthusiastic when watching her. The other day, a boy took her down and I had to think how to react with all the other parents watching me," Beckham said on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

Of the three sons, Brooklyn is in New York studying photography, Romeo is hoping to make a career in fashion like his mother Victoria. Meanwhile, Cruz wants to pursue a career in music.

