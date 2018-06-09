David Beckhams rubbish social media-driven divorce talk

On Friday morning, Victoria posted a picture on Instagram of herself and daughter, Harper Seven. "We love and miss u @davidbeckham," she wrote

David Beckham with wife Victoria. Pic/Getty Images

After speculation on social media, England legend David Beckham and wife Victoria have denied widespread rumours they are heading for a divorce and described reports as, "embarrassing and laughable". Representatives of the couple told British tabloid, The Sun yesterday that there was, "no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news".



"This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time," they added. On Friday morning, Victoria posted a picture on Instagram of herself and daughter, Harper Seven. "We love and miss u @davidbeckham," she wrote. The post appeared on the same day the couple announced that they would be putting the outfits they wore to the royal wedding up for a charity auction which triggered rumours of their divorce.

