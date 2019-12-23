David Beckham's wife Victoria has a puzzling Christmas gift for him

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former England football team captain David Beckham's wife Victoria has planed a perfect Christmas gift for her husband. The singer revealed the gift in a video uploaded on YouTube.

"What do you buy David? He has everything. So, I bought him a puzzle," she said to makeup artist Lisa Eldridge: To which, Eldridge asked Victoria, "A jigsaw puzzle?" "A jigsaw puzzle with a picture of me. No…joke…a picture of the kids. But it's a really complicated puzzle with thousands and thousands of pieces," added Victoria, who felt that the footballer would find the puzzle so big that he would complete it by next Christmas.

