David Beckham's wife Victoria praises Duchess Meghan's kind personality

Updated: Sep 19, 2019, 09:39 IST | A correspondent

Victoria Beckham

Former English footballer David Beckham's wife Victoria has said that she is a huge fan of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and praised the royal member for advocating kindness in people. Victoria, 45, who is also a fashion designer, attended Meghan's and Prince Harry's wedding last year.

"I have always been about embracing who you are, supporting others, not being judgemental, treating others how you want to be treated. Sometimes it's just the fundamental basics. Women supporting women is key. I liked what Meghan Markle said at the [British] Fashion Awards, that it used to be cool to be cruel, and now it's cool to be kind. Kindness was always at the core of Girl Power," Victoria was quoted as saying by Britain's Glamour magazine.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

