David De Gea demands public apology from Spanish PM in connection with false 2016 sex slur

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea has demanded a "public apology" from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over comments he made in connection with a false 2016 sex slur. Socialist leader Sanchez had criticised De Gea two years ago amid sexual assault claims against the Manchester United player. At the time Sanchez said he did not "feel comfortable with De Gea as the national team's goalkeeper".

"I accepted his apologies politely. The thing is, though, that what he said at the time was in public so I think his apologies should also be made publicly," Spanish media quoted De Gea.

