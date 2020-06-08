David Grower urges cricketing world to embrace spirit of cooperation like West Indies

It's time that old power struggles are set aside and the cricketing world embraces the "spirit of cooperation" like the West Indies, says former England skipper David Gower. The West Indies have agreed to tour England for a three-Test series next month, helping the stake-holders who are striving to resume on-field action, halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the series gets the nod of the UK government it will mark resumption of international cricket "The West Indies have done us a favour. It is a unique situation and one with huge pressures," Gower told the 'Press Association' "It will be a huge relief for these games to happen because getting going again in the key," he added Gower said even before the coronavirus outbreak wrecked the cricket calender, many boards were facing financial crisis and situation is worse now.

"There were lots of problems in cricket before Covid-19, particularly in terms of the nations outside India, Australia and England, and issues around finance and structure," he said. "They won't go away on their own but if all this does help foster a spirit of cooperation, so much the better." "It would be great if there was a feeling of all being in this together and if the old power struggles could be set aside in favour of keeping everyone in business, getting games on and keeping everyone safe."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is estimated to lose over 300 million pounds if the upcoming season doesn't go ahead. Cricket Australia has forecast a slump of 48 per cent in 2020-21 revenues, which is now expected to be AUD 239.7 million from their previous forecast of AUD 461m.

In 2021-22, it would be AUD 385.8 million against the expected AUD 484 million because of the pandemic. "With the exception of football, probably, if you haven't got live sport you've got nothing to pin tomorrow's newspaper or the next five-minute clip on television or radio." "The losses this year will be sizeable and any loss of income impacts the whole game, from the Test team to counties, to clubs and schools," Gower said.

