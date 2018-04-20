David Leitch to direct Jessica Chastain, Jake Gyllenhaal in The Division

Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Nine Stories and Chastain and Kelly Carmichael of Freckle Films alongside Ubisoft Motion Pictures will also serve as producers



Jessica Chastain

Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch has been roped in to direct The Division starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal. "Gold" director Stephen Gaghan was previously attached to helm the video game adaptation, but has since left the project, reported Variety. Based on the best-selling video game, the story is set in a near future where a pandemic virus is spread through a paper money on Black Friday, decimating New York City and killing millions. By Christmas, what is left of society has descended into chaos. A group of civilians, trained to operate in catastrophic times, is activated in an attempt to save who and what remains.

The news comes few months after it was announced that Leitch was also on board to direct the "Fast and Furious" spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. According to the sources, the Universal spin-off will shoot first, as that film is already set to go into production this year, and Leitch would move on to prepare for "The Division" some time in 2019.

Leitch and producing partner, Kelly McCormick, will produce the project through their 8711 banner. Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Nine Stories and Chastain and Kelly Carmichael of Freckle Films alongside Ubisoft Motion Pictures will also serve as producers.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever