David Tennant to star in HBO's comedy 'Camping'

Actor David Tennant has come aboard the new HBO comedy series "Camping". The series is based on the UK show by the same name and has been written by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which star Jennifer Garner in the lead, has an eight-episode order from HBO and both Dunham and Konner are executive producing it via their company A Casual Romance.

Garner will play the role of Kathryn Siddell-Bauers, which has been described as "messy, tough and provocative and really really fun".

Tennant, 46, will play the role of Walt, Kathryn's "obedient" husband. He is a loving father, who is also the "reliable linchpin" of his male social group. The show will follow a group of people as they come together to celebrate Walt's 45th birthday over a weekend spent back in nature, before it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime.

