David Warner enjoys sun and sand in the Caribbean with wife and daughters

David Warner with wife Candice

Australian cricketer David Warner is making the most of his stay in the Caribbean. The dashing batsman, who is banned for a year by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball tampering row, is part of the St Lucia Stars of the Caribbean Premier League.

He has his wife Candice and daughters, Ivy Mae, three, and Indi Rae, two, for company. Candice shared their St Lucia holiday pictures with her Instagram followers and wrote: "No filter needed. Amazing day on the water. @davidwarner31 please slow down next time darling." Yesterday, Candice posted this picture and captioned it: "My world in my arms, just missing @davidwarner31."

David Warner is an Australian international cricketer and a former captain of the Australian national team in Limited overs cricket. An explosive left-handed opening batsman, Warner is the first Australian cricketer in 132 years to be selected for a national team in any format without experience in first-class cricket. He plays for New South Wales and the Sydney Thunder in domestic cricket

