David Warner: It's a very tough time for me, my wife Candice and the kids

David Warner

David Warner has apologised for his role in a ball-tampering scandal which has seen him banned for a year and lose his position as vice-captain of the Australian side. Warner, along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, were sanctioned for their roles in the fiasco during a Test against South Africa. In a statement posted on Twitter, Warner said: "Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket.

"I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. "I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans. "It's a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy." Moments after touching down in Sydney however, Warner was almost compelled to speak to the group of reporters gathered at the arrival lounge.

The batsman, who was with family, wife, Candice, visibly disturbed, and daughters, Ivy Mae and Indy Rae, spoke briefly. "As you can imagine it has been a tough and emotional time for my wife and the kids at this present time," Warner said. "You'll hear from me in a couple of days. At the moment my priority is to get these kids in bed," he added and walked away towards his family as Candice put her arm around him and the family headed for the exit.

