IPL 2019: David Warner keen to sign off on a high for Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner

David Warner will be aiming to finish his scintillating campaign on a high even as Sunrisers Hyderabad's brittle middle-order face a tricky test against Kings XI Punjab in a 12th round IPL encounter today.

With both teams locked on 10 points from 11 games, a win will give either some breathing space ahead of their final two matches. For Hyderabad, the KXIP encounter is the last game where they can avail the services of Warner before he leaves for Australia's World Cup preparations alongside Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis.

Since his comeback from ball tampering ban, Warner has scored 611 runs in the tournament so far and is the current 'Orange Cap' holder. With IPL's second highest scorer Jonny Bairstow (445) already back home, SRH may face problems in their last two games in the absence of their set opening pair. In all the five games that they have won this season, the Warner-Bairstow combination worked wonders, and their defeats had been much about middle-order collapses and poor death bowling.

Kings XI Punjab led by their mercurial skipper Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to be more consistent in winning key moments of the game.Ashwin and pacer Mohammed Shami will pose a few tough questions to SRH's middle-order, where save Manish Pandey's odd knock, there's been nothing to write home about.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson, who has been out in most games due to injury, will look to get the best out of Warner, one last time this season as they aim to make the playoffs. Just like Sunrisers, even KXIP's batting is also top heavy. Openers Chris Gayle (444 runs) and KL Rahul (441 runs) have done the bulk of the scoring apart from Mayank Agarwal (262), who has come good occasionally.

611

No. of runs SRH opener and orange cap-holder David Warner has scored in this IPL so far

