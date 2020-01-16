David Warner: My wife Candice will decide if I play 2023 World Cup

Australian opener David Warner said he and his opening partner Aaron Finch's desire to play the 2023 ICC World Cup (50 overs), which will be hosted in India, would be decided by their respective wives.

"I think we'll speak to our wives first," was Warner's first reaction when asked about his partnership prospect with skipper Finch at the 2023 World Cup.



"We'll both be 36 or 37 and in that three years you've got form, wives and family," said Warner after his magnificent unbeaten century, humbled India by 10 wickets to win the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Warner said his partner Candice will have a huge say in deciding his future in the game. "Looking forward, I'd love to be there. There's a long road ahead, but if I'm here [in India for the World Cup], I'm very fortunate that I've got a good wife," said Warner.

Warner is already a father of three daughters—Ivy Mae, five, Indi Rae, three, and Isla Rose, six months. "I hope that's the last one," quipped Warner.

